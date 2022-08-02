Last week, Nolensville Fire and Rescue responded to 47 calls of service. Of these calls, the department responded to one lightning strike of a home and a construction site fire, according to town manager, Victor Lay.
July marked the midway point for Nolensville Fire and Rescue’s first full-time year as a department. As of last month, the call volume has increased 20 percent in comparison to the volume at this time last year. As previously reported, NFR is currently working out the details to expand and build a new fire station in the community to serve this increased need for service.
In a Facebook post on the Nolensville Fire and Rescue page, a NFR representative wrote, “There are still a lot of moving parts and possible growth and change within the department that are being discussed. Thanks for all the support in the community, we appreciate it and we notice it all over.”
For all emergencies, residents are encouraged to use the 911 emergency line.
For more information, visit https://www.nolensvilletn.gov/departments/fire/index.php.
