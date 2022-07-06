Nolensville Fire and Rescue is gearing up for its first fire station by securing vehicles and equipment.
The town’s first full-time fire station is seeing progress as TMPartners, PLLC., a Brentwood architecture and interior design firm, has shown city officials the design for the facility. Nashville-based Kimley-Horn and Associates serves as the project’s general contractor. Thus far, the municipality has protected residents and those working in Nolensville through its volunteer firefighters.
The local fire department has been fully operational for a full year as it now closes in on the development of its first two fire stations. The first to come is already addressed to 7231 Haley Industrial Boulevard with a projected completion time of Spring 2024. That lot was purchased from Charles D. Dimick at the beginning of the year. The second fire station is planned for 2618 Sanford Road with the expectation that it will be complete by the end of the decade.
“I can’t understate how excited and monumental this is for me personally, but I feel like it is for the town as well. […] It’s our first full-time, town fire station.”
Jeff Earwood at TMPartnerships has predicted that construction will likely start in December with completion to come 12 months thereafter.
The town is in the market for equipment to outfit its new fire engine, and to acquire that equipment, town staff submitted an application to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Grant program. The program has since awarded Nolensville Fire and Rescue almost $27,600.
The Firehouse grant program accepts a maximum of 600 applications per quarter and then shutters the application process until the next quarter. The portal for applications is currently closed but will reopen on Thursday, July 7, 2022. From those submissions it accepted, Firehouse next selects the ones for which it will award funds. The program is operated by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of the restaurant franchise.
The town is also in the process of securing a brand new 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe for the Fire and Rescue for about $39,300. The Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment earlier this year to allocate funds from the previous fiscal budget (2021-2022) toward the purchase. The vehicle, which will be adorned with the town’s Fire and Rescue decals, is being secured from the Wilson County Motors dealership in Lebanon via state contract.
The department can soon expect to see self-contained breathing apparatuses, regulators, masks and air cylinders. Another move Town Commissioners to earmark fiscal ’22 funds for emergency services equipment also set aside just over $78,500 for eight SCBAs, regulators, masks and sixteen air cylinders. The equipment is being shipped from Charlotte, North Carolina-based Municipal Emergency Services, a vendor of such accessories.
