Screenshot 2022-01-24 100402.jpg

Nolensville's newest engine is seen on the assembly line.

 Nolensville Fire and Rescue
Nolensville Fire and Rescue invites the public to celebrate the department's new fire engine with the town’s first “push-in” ceremony on Tuesday evening. 

The free event (similar to a ribbon cutting) will take place at NFD’s station at 7347 Nolensville Road from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. with light refreshments. 

“This is just the first milestone with many more to come for Nolensville Fire & Rescue,” Nolensville Mayor Derek Adams said in a news release. “Our new fire engine will provide top tier service to Nolensville for years to come!”

The new custom Pierce Enforcer fire engine includes a 1500 GPM pump, a 750-gallon water tank, a 500 HP Cummins engine. 

NFD detailed some of the engine’s needs and customizations to the Home Page in January, including charging capabilities for emergency medical services device and on-board foam systems that can extinguish fires that could become more volatile with water.

“This new engine is symbolic of a bright future for Nolensville Fire and Rescue,” NFD Chief David Windrow said. “The push in ceremony is a tangible recognition that the new equipment has arrived and that the men and women of the department are thankful to the residents for providing state-of-the-art equipment."

“This truck is an essential piece toward the support of our new full-time Fire Department,” Nolensville Town Manager Victor Lay added. “Dependable, quick, high-quality response is the Town of Nolensville’s goal.”