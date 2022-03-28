The free event (similar to a ribbon cutting) will take place at NFD’s station at 7347 Nolensville Road from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. with light refreshments.
“This is just the first milestone with many more to come for Nolensville Fire & Rescue,” Nolensville Mayor Derek Adams said in a news release. “Our new fire engine will provide top tier service to Nolensville for years to come!”
The new custom Pierce Enforcer fire engine includes a 1500 GPM pump, a 750-gallon water tank, a 500 HP Cummins engine.
NFD detailed some of the engine’s needs and customizations to the Home Page in January, including charging capabilities for emergency medical services device and on-board foam systems that can extinguish fires that could become more volatile with water.
“This new engine is symbolic of a bright future for Nolensville Fire and Rescue,” NFD Chief David Windrow said. “The push in ceremony is a tangible recognition that the new equipment has arrived and that the men and women of the department are thankful to the residents for providing state-of-the-art equipment."
“This truck is an essential piece toward the support of our new full-time Fire Department,” Nolensville Town Manager Victor Lay added. “Dependable, quick, high-quality response is the Town of Nolensville’s goal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.