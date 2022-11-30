A Nolensville man was arrested at his family's home by the Chattanooga Police Department and charged with criminal homicide in connection with a missing Chattanooga woman.
22-year-old Jason Wen Chen, a Nolensville High graduate who was attending school in Chattanooga, was charged in the death of 22-year-old Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace who was last seen on Nov. 22 in Chattanooga.
Concerns for her safety grew after her vehicle was found the next day, and CPD opened a missing person's investigation.
A Wednesday afternoon news conference revealed that on Sunday, Nov. 27, the missing person's investigation had evolved into a homicide investigation.
“There was evidence located at Mr. Chen's apartment that led the Chattanooga Police Department to identify him as a legitimate suspect,” District Attorney General for the 11th District Coty Wamp said in that news conference. “New evidence has surfaced since then that allowed the Chattanooga Police Department to develop probable cause in the case of a homicide.”
Some of Pace's friends and family have been speaking out publicly on social media, naming Chen as someone who may have harmed Pace and saying that he had been making fraudulent social media posts on Pace's page in an attempt to make it seem as if she was safe and making the posts herself.
Those claims have not been confirmed by law enforcement at this time.
According to law enforcement, Pace and Chen were in a relationship "for a few months," and Pace's last known location was at Chen's Chattanooga apartment.
On Monday, Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker confirmed to The News that he had offered any assistance that might be needed by CPD, and around midnight on Tuesday, Nolensville assisted CPD detectives who arrested Chen at his family's home in Nolensville.
Chen was booked in the Williamson County Jail and has since been transferred to the Hamilton County Jail where he will be booked on the charge of criminal homicide.
"The State of Tennessee is pursuing first degree murder charges based on the evidence that we have at this time," Wamp said.
“Our main concern is Jasmine; our main concern is her location, where she is,” Wamp said. “She is our priority and she will be our priority from this day forward.
“Whatever information anybody in this community has on her whereabouts please report that to the police department as we continue our search for Jasmine.”
A CPD Detective said that Chen has obtained legal counsel since his arrest and is not answering any questions from law enforcement, adding that additional evidence was recovered from the Chen family home in Nolensville.
CPD called the search for Pace "broad" in the ongoing investigation, and they ask that anyone with information about Pace's location or any information that could aid in the investigation to call CPD at (423) 698-2525.
