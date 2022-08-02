At this week’s Town Commission meeting, the Nolensville Police Department is seeking the approval of several items, including the purchase of new radios, authorization of a contract to to provide police training, and the use of PCN Strategies to provide data storage for body cameras and in-car camera systems.
If approved, each of these items would improve the functionality of the police department and the ability for officers to fulfill their duties to the community.
According to the online agenda, the police department is requesting approval for the purchase of four portable radios, four mobile radios and external hardware for communication needs. If given approval, the radios and hardware will be purchased through the State Contract from Nashville Communications. The total cost is $48,000.12.
To maintain the highest level of training and ensure the town’s safety even further, the police department is seeking the approval of a contract with Sniper Pro Shop/ High Ground Training Group. The group provides affordable law enforcement special operations firearm and instructor training. The total purchase of the training is $19,950.
Lastly is a crucial request to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of evidence management within the department. The NPD is looking for approval for PCN Strategies to provide yearly data storage for the department’s body cameras and in-car cameras. This storage process would cover footage from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 and would cost a maximum of $14,112.96.
This storage of data is critical to make sure the NPD can manage its digital evidence and save the recorded footage for later review.
All items are up for approval at the Town Commission Meeting on Thursday night, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be at Nolensville Town Hall, located at 7218 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135. The public is welcome to attend.
