A civilian single-engine plane crash in Warren County on Tuesday killed three Tennessee Air National Guard members, including Nolensville resident Lt. Col. Shelli Dawn Huether.
Also killed in the crash were Capt. Jessica Naomi Wright and Senior Master Sgt. Scott Alan Bumpus, both of Murfreesboro. All three were members of the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing based out of Nashville.
According to The Tennessean, the single-engine Piper PA-28 airplane crashed Tuesday afternoon near the Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville after it departed from the Lebanon Municipal Airport earlier in the day.
News Channel 5 also reported that the plane stopped at the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport before it crashed in Warren County.
Both outlets reported that the plane is registered as owned by the Lebanon Flying Club, a nonprofit based at the Lebanon Municipal Airport.
No one else was onboard the flight and no one on the ground was injured in the incident which is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Those groups have not determined the cause of the crash.
According to a Tennessee Air National Guard news release, the three Airmen held significant roles in the Wing with Huether serving as the Director of Operations for the 118th Intelligence Support Squadron, Wright serving as Assistant Director of Operations for the 118th ISS and Bumpus serving as Chief of Current Operations for the 236th Intelligence Squadron.
“Words can not begin to explain the shock, grief, pain and dismay we feel having lost three remarkable members of our Guard family,” Col. Todd Wiles, Commander of the 118th Wing, said in the news release. “All three were dedicated to the service of our nation. Their families are in our hearts and our prayers.”
