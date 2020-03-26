Amidst a surge of layoffs spurred on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Tennessee Department of Labor (TDL) announced Thursday morning that it had seen a roughly 1,347 percent increase in unemployment claims across the state, using data from last week when compared to the week prior.
Thursday afternoon, the TDL released more data on the surge of unemployment claims, breaking down the numbers into nine distinct regions.
Northern Middle Tennessee - which comprises 13 counties including Williamson County - was, by far, hit the hardest.
The total number of new unemployment claims in the state during the week ending on March 21 was 39,096 - for comparison, the week prior saw just 2,702 claims. Of those 39,096 claims, more than 43 percent of them came from northern Middle Tennessee, for a total of 16,993 claims.
Even when accounting for the high population of the region, those 16,993 claims represent roughly .86 percent of the region’s total population of nearly 2 million. The region with the next highest rate of new unemployment claims was Southeast Tennessee, which saw 4,211 claims, or roughly .58 percent of its total population of around 720,000.
The least-affected region was Northwest Tennessee, which saw only 511 new unemployment claims, or roughly .2 percent of its total population of nearly 250,000.
The TDL called the surge in unemployment claims “unprecedented” earlier on Thursday, and has moved to train hundreds of employees to help address the wave of Tennesseans flooding its offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.