While the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at Williamson Medical Center (WMC) remains relatively low, those figures are "starting [to see] a bit of an increase," according to WMC Chief Operating Officer Julie Miller.
Miller spoke to Williamson County Commissioners during their monthly meeting on Monday, sharing the news that COVID-19 cases had seen a slight uptick in the past few weeks.
"The hospital is continuing to have low COVID numbers, but we have started seeing a bit of an increase as you can see in the state numbers also," Miller said. "It's been about four patients, and we're hoping it continues to stay that low."
While at dramatically lower levels than during the pandemic's height in January, new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County have experienced a slight uptick in the past few weeks.
On Jan. 7, there were a staggering 357 new COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson County alone. New cases dropped below triple digits later that same month, and continued to drop over the months until regularly reaching single digits in early June.
New cases of COVID-19 began to make a slight uptick, however, in mid-June, and continued a slight climb from there. On Monday, July 12, there were 35 new cases reported in the county.
Nevertheless, WMC retains adequate space for COVID-19 patients, with Miller voicing her hope that new cases remain at comparably low numbers.
As of July 12, more than 159 million Americans are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, amounting to 48.5% of the U.S. population. In Tennessee, roughly 2.6 million are fully vaccinated, amounting to about 38% of the population.
