The Tennessee Department of Health reported that 20 percent of Williamson County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The threshold was crossed on Friday, and as of Monday the state said that 9.45 percent of those people have received one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which are two-dose vaccines.
More than 11 percent of those people have received either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one dose needed of Johnson and Johnson's vaccine, meaning that 11.43 percent of the county's population is completely vaccinated from COVID-19.
Those numbers come out to 77,085 people who have received at least one dose, a number that increases to 1,854,473 residents statewide and reflects 16.39 percent of the population who have received at least one dose.
On Monday the county updated their vaccine public information line, and the county and state are currently in the 1c vaccine phase.
Last week President Joe Biden announced that his administration has directed all states to open vaccine eligibility to all adults nationwide by May 1 after federal resources and other aid were boosted.
Days before the national announcement, TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in press briefing that by the end of the month Tennessee could begin receiving 300,000 vaccines per week.
Just one year after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was declared a nationwide and worldwide public health emergency, the Tennessee Department of health reports that Williamson County has seen more than 25,000 positive COVID-19 cases including 208 deaths.
Statewide the number of positive cases over the last year sits at more than 789,000 cases including 11,639 deaths.
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency provides updated information on the county's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on their website and social media pages at @WCTNEMA.
