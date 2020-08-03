A Home Page survey has found a slight majority of almost 900 polled feel that the Confederate battle flag depicted on the Williamson County seal should be removed or replaced.
With the official Williamson County seal facing renewed scrutiny in light of ongoing protests against racial inequality, county commissioners voted last month to approve the creation of a new task force that will be charged with evaluating a change to the seal.
That task force will be chaired by a representative of Williamson Inc., who have been seeking community input as to whether the seal should be altered, and if so, how.
Calls for the seal’s alteration
While talks of altering the county seal have been held for years, county commissioners did not actively move to consider the alteration until June of this year following increased outcries from residents following the nationwide George Floyd protests.
Among concerns of those calling for the seal’s alteration include the timing of the seal’s adoption in 1968. The height of the Civil Rights movement, 1968 also saw the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., with studies showing a strong correlation between the adoption of public displays of the Confederacy with advancements in Black communities.
Home Page survey findings
In an effort to gauge our own readers’ thoughts on the county seal, the Home Page launched its own survey last month in which participants were asked whether they believed that the Confederate flag should be removed or replaced on the county seal, and if so, what should replace it.
A total of 890 answers were recorded, and in a slight majority, 463 of those surveyed said that they believed the Confederate flag should be removed or replaced versus 427 that said the flag should remain.
Of those surveyed who said the Confederate flag should be replaced, the most common answer as to what it should be replaced with was the Tennessee state flag, which was suggested more than 50 times.
Another common suggestion was something music related, with at least 16 respondents suggesting things like guitars or music notes to represent the county’s close ties with Music City.
The Union Army flag was another common suggestion, with some of those surveyed suggesting the Union flag replace the Confederate flag, while others suggested merely adding the Union flag to the seal as a means to preserve the significance of the area’s Civil War history.
