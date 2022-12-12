U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles is facing either possible enforcement action or a campaign finance audit following a recent warning from the Federal Election Commission, Tennessee Lookout reports.
The FEC told Ogles campaign treasurer Thomas Datwyler earlier this month that the campaign’s finance reports included incorrect information and failed to disclose required information about certain donations. The agency also said that Ogles appears to have accepted some contributions above the legal limit.
Ogles in November was elected to represent the redrawn 5th Congressional District, long held by Democrat Jim Cooper and comprised primarily of Davidson County. During redistricting, Tennessee Republicans split Nashville into three congressional districts, leading Cooper to retire.
Ogles, former Maury County mayor and an anti-tax lobbyist, won a competitive Republican primary and faced state Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) in the general election. His campaign struggled to properly file campaign finance reports throughout the campaign, including by missing one key report deadline.
Main Street Nashville has reported extensively on Ogles’ campaign finance issues. Ogles hired Datwyler as campaign treasurer shortly after a super PAC controlled by Datwyler spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on Ogles’ behalf, raising questions of coordination, Main Street reported.
“Clearly there is no coordination between the two,” Ogles said on election night, according to Main Street.
Ogles’ previous treasurer, Lee Beaman, established a separate super PAC that spent tens of thousands of dollars on Ogles’ behalf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.