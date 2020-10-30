The Tennessee Education Lottery announced the final approval for online sports betting in Tennessee on Friday which will be set to begin on Sunday.
According to a TEL news release, the online sports betting will begin on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 12:01 a.m., at which point authorized licensees can begin taking wagers from customers who are 21 year old or older and are physically located in Tennessee at the time the wager is placed.
According to TEL, three of the four operators have completed all requirements to launch, while the fourth is currently in the field for system testing, which is scheduled to be completed on Saturday.
“This Sunday will represent the culmination of an enormous amount of work and due diligence to bring online-only sports wagering to Tennessee, the only state in the nation to do so,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said in the news release.
“As the regulator, today also represents the beginning of a new stage as we establish and support a responsible and competitive program here. We will continue to work with all licensees, registrants and applicants to protect the consumer, promote fairness in sports and regulate this new Tennessee industry that provides critical funds to the state and local governments.”
Tennessee state law permits wagering on sporting events via the internet, mobile device or other telecommunications platforms.
The TEL is responsible for the licensing and regulation of online sports wagering in Tennessee, serving as the regulator but not an operator in accordance with state law.
A full list of rules and regulations surrounding sports gaming can be found here and additional information about the Tennessee Lottery can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.