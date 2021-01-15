Those suffering from homelessness in Williamson County have seen their struggles exacerbated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Williamson County Homeless Alliance, a nonprofit organization aimed at equipping the estimated 750-1,000 people struggling with homelessness with the tools needed for economic recovery, has been hit hard over the course of 2020. While the nonprofit’s ultimate goal is to secure a permanent shelter in the county, its temporary method of helping the county’s homeless has been through partnerships with local churches.
As the pandemic continues to ravage Williamson County and the world at large, many of those churches have temporarily halted housing the county’s homeless due to safety concerns. This has led the WCHA to move to housing those they can afford to in hotels.
“COVID-19 has affected what we can do with churches right now, hopefully that's all going to be lifted here soon because we have had a few more churches that want to participate, but they're waiting on their leadership to open the facilities back up,” said WCHA member and Franklin Community Church Pastor Kevin Riggs.
As federal and state grants dwindle, however, even that is slowly growing unsustainable.
“Slowly, everybody is running out of money,” Riggs said. “Even at a good rate, hotels are expensive; our organization has spent close to $100,000 in hotels in 2020.”
Over the course of 2020, Riggs said that the WCHA has covered more than 1,500 stays at hotels for individuals. As of Monday, Jan. 11, however, the WCHA is currently housing no one struggling with homelessness due to a lack of financial resources.
“The call volume all year during 2020 was extremely high,” Riggs said. “It'll get worse unless they reimplement some stuff; unemployment and rental assistance, things like that.”
Once churches do reopen their doors, the WCHA houses those struggling with homelessness at various churches depending on the day of the week. Temperatures must also have dropped below 32 degrees.
Ultimately, however, the goal still remains the same for the WCHA: to secure a permanent shelter.
“You need to have emergency shelter, you need transitional housing, group homes and permanent housing,” Riggs said. “The goal is not to warehouse people, the goal is to get people back on their feet, but there's always going to be that need where you have a couple dozen beds available for the stranded traveler or just the person living on the street.”
Those who would like to financially assist the WCHA may do so either online or by check.
For those contributing online, click here to be directed to the Franklin Community Church giving page. Under the “This Donation is for” column, select “Franklin Community Development.”
For those donating by check, checks may be written out to “Williamson County Homeless Alliance” at 200 Devrow Court, Franklin, TN 37064. Donations to the WCHA are tax deductible given that the organization is a certified 501(c)3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.