Elizabeth Madeira, who is running to unseat Republican incumbent Glen Casada in the Tennessee House of Representatives, was endorsed by former presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Buttigieg endorsed her Thursday through his newly created political action committee "Win the Era."
A part-time Spanish teacher and Sunday School director, Madeira was a former volunteer for Pete for America during the 2020 Democratic primaries. Residing in Franklin, Madeira was first motivated to get engaged with politics after the 2016 election.
In a statement, Buttigieg said he was "proud" to be endorsing Madeira, with the South Bend mayor also endorsing Democrat Marquita Bradshaw in her Senate race against Republican Bill Hagerty.
"Elizabeth became a Democrat in 2016 after looking at the leadership of the Republican Party under Donald Trump and will fight to protect childrens’ safety in schools and ensure affordable access to healthcare for families across Tennessee - in every community," Buttigieg said.
"I am so proud to be endorsing Elizabeth Madeira."
As of Oct. 7, Madeira's campaign fund balance was $54,974, with her campaign receiving $52,675 from July 1-Sept. 30.
