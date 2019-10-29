Margaret Leigh Burnett Turner, philanthropist, children's book author and supporter of the arts, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. She was 74.
Turner is survived by her husband of 50 years, Cal Turner, Jr., son Cal Turner III and his wife Jennifer, grandchildren Cal Turner IV, Alex Turner and Will Turner, sister Susan Eblen and her husband Tom, niece Camille Watson, as well as a multitude of beloved family. She is preceded in death by her parents Gertrude and Allie Burnett.
She was born in Glasgow, Ky., and grew up in Park City, Ky. She attended Glasgow High School and Western Kentucky University. She met Cal Turner Jr. at a concert at VanMeter auditorium at Western Kentucky University.
"Margaret and and Cal would share a lifetime together, doubling the joys and halving the sorrows that naturally come a couple’s way," reads her obit from Robinson Phillips–Robinson Funeral Home. "As the CEO of Dollar General, and a leader in the community, Cal was called upon to carry a heavy load, a role that at times could be lonely. Margaret’s devotion to Cal buoyed him on many occasions, providing a remedy for the moment that only the love of a committed wife provides."
The obit also noted the publication of her children's' book I The Fly. "Always a champion of the underdog, Margaret helps the reader focus a magical lens on events and things people take for granted, but which prove to be heroic challenges to a courageous fly," it reads.
Turner supported Blair School of Music, the Nashville Institute for the Arts, the Tennessee Dance Theatre, the W. O. Smith Music School, Thistle Farms and the Nashville Zoo.
Her visitation will be held Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Tenn., 37027 on Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 1 p.m. with a celebration of Margaret Turner’s life to follow at 2:30 p.m. with Father Michael Marcantoni officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Margaret has requested donation to:
The Arc of Williamson County/Elledee to benefit Leslie Walker
The Arc of Williamson County
129 West Fowlkes St., Suite 151
Franklin, TN 37064
