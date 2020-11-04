Photo Nov 03, 6 02 00 PM.jpg

Senator-elect Bill Hagerty speaks to supporters after winning Tuesday's election.

 Matt Masters

Dozens of supporters gathered at the Cool Springs Hilton in Franklin on Tuesday evening for the election watch party for Senator-elect Bill Hagerty, who defeated Democratic challenger Marquita Bradshaw.

Guests included Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee, Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other elected officials from the state legislature. See a full slideshow of the event below. 

Bill Hagerty 2020 Election Night Watch Party

1 of 12

