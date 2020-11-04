Dozens of supporters gathered at the Cool Springs Hilton in Franklin on Tuesday evening for the election watch party for Senator-elect Bill Hagerty, who defeated Democratic challenger Marquita Bradshaw.
Guests included Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee, Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other elected officials from the state legislature. See a full slideshow of the event below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.