The Spring Hill Police Department responded to a self-inflicted stabbing at the Spring Hill Target store on Monday evening.
According to an SHPD news release, officers were dispatched to the scene around 5:50 p.m. where they found an unidentified 28-year-old woman from Illinois with multiple stab wounds to her upper chest.
After reviewing the store security camera footage, officers reported that the woman entered the store and opened a packaged knife that was being sold and began stabbing herself.
The woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by Life Flight helicopter and was listed in “serious condition.”
No other information was available about the incident, but police are continuing to investigate.
