The Preservation Society of Nashville, a new full-time historic preservation non-profit, has launched and "aims to protect Nashville’s vital places, stories, and neighborhoods."
The announcement took place on Wednesday morning at the offices of Q Prime South, which is housed in the historic former Seventeenth Street Christian Church building in East Nashville.
Preservation Society of Nashville co-founders Kelleigh Bannen and Colson Horton welcomed dozens of community and government leaders to the Q Prime South office.
Bannen, who also serves as the Preservation Society of Nashville's president, recognized community and government leaders who attended the launch and told developers in the crowd that they "are not the enemy," adding that the non-profit, which has been in the works for 18 months, sees relationships with the greater Nashville community as key to their success.
"Nashville's unprecedented season of growth has brought remarkable opportunities and prosperity to our city, and we honor that," Bannen said. "However, the need for historic preservation has never been greater or more urgent. We believe that we can both celebrate Nashville's growth while offering the chance to shape that growth in a way that preserves Nashville's unique history and places."
The Preservation Society of Nashville aims to raise $1 million "to fund our first two essential hires and make a significant investment in our survival fund," adding that they have already raised more than $300,000.
The non-profit plans on "identifying the three essential projects" in 2023.
"It's not a coincidence that our entire tourism industry is centered on that fragile area of lower Broadway and second avenue that continues to the greatest concentration of historic buildings in our city," Executive Director of the Tennessee Historical Commission and State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick McIntyre said.
"People are drawn to historic buildings and neighborhoods -- even bachelorettes. Buildings and neighborhoods don't save themselves by chance. It takes people and organizations like preservationist working hard to save that home part of town I just referenced."
The non-profit's Board of Directors includes Bannen and Horton, as well as Nick Birren, Gary Burke, Nick Dryden, Rachel Halvorson, Lynn Maddox, Keith Meacham, Sam Reed, Mark Simmons, Cyril Stewart, Brian Tibbs, Mary Ann Weprin and Holly Williams.
Heritage Foundation of Williamson County President and CEO Bari Beasley and Vice President and COO Meg Hershey serve as strategic advisors, along with Todd McKee, Counsel, of T. McKee Law.
In addition to McIntyre, other Ex-Officio Board Members include Nashville Metro Councilman Jeff Syracuse, Executive Director of the Metro Historical Commission Tim Walker, and Tennessee State University professor and historian Dr. Leathora Williams.
More information about the Preservation Society of Nashville, including how to become a member, can be found here.
