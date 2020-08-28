During a Friday Policy Talks virtual discussion hosted by Williamson Inc., State Rep. Glen Casada revealed that his self-imposed quarantine that caused him to miss this month’s special session was onset by his brother testing positive for COVID-19.
Casada said that his brother had “bounced back” and is “doing better” now, while other Williamson County representatives in the state House also shared their experiences in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
“Before we went into session, my brother tested positive [for COVID-19] and actually got ill, so I just quarantined for the remaining time,” Casada said.
“It gets very stir-crazy being in your house by yourself for approximately two weeks, but that's over and I have no symptoms, [and] my brother's doing better.”
Rep. Brandon Ogles, who represents Tennessee’s 61st District, said that the pandemic has “definitely changed” how he and his family live day to day, and that due to one of his children being at high risk for COVID-19 complications, he and his family have taken extra safety precautions.
“I'm probably the one that's most at risk of bringing a bug in the house right now just because of the amount of meetings in Nashville, so I've had to change how I'm doing things; I'm doing a lot of Zoom meetings and trying to keep my distance as well,” Ogles said.
“I have one son who I would consider very high risk - he's very asthmatic, so he's the one we're kind of watching closely, but we're confident in our school system — they've taken every precaution they're able to take.”
“I think parents are ready to get their kids back in school and start the process of putting their life back together and return to work, so we're excited to try to get back into the new old trend, but also be very cautious and diligent in how we're doing things.”
State Rep. Sam Whitson shared that he and his family were practicing standard safety guidelines as well when going out, and that gatherings typical of his family were “really reduced.”
“My grandkids, who go to school here in Williamson County, are doing the hybrid mode where they do it from home online, and the school system's working hard to make sure that works correctly,” Whitson said.
“Family gatherings have really reduced. I finally got to see [my] two grandkids down in Alabama, they drove up for a day, and again, we were being very careful.”
State Sen. Jack Johnson shared similar sentiments, adding that he and his family were trying to “make the best” of limiting travel and attending public events.
“We decided here at the Johnson household to try to make the best of it,” Johnson said.
“Having the kids home, spending a lot more time with them was kind of nice. I'm certainly not happy that we're all going through this, but trying to make the most of it as best we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.