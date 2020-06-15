Nearly a year after the state launched an investigation into Rep. Glen Casada’s campaign spending, the Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance found that Casada’s political action committee had failed to provide receipts, invoices or other supporting documents for $99,625 in campaign expenditures.
The audit found a lack of accounting from Jan. 1 to June 30 in 2018.
Additionally, Casada’s PAC had failed to report $1,713 in contributions and $2,589 in expenditures. As a representative, Casada himself had failed to report $1,063 in contributions, $1,520 in expenses and failed to provide supporting documents for $5,212 in campaign expenditures.
The findings come by way of an audit conducted by the Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance, a state-run board formed in 1989 designed to enforce campaign finance laws. Last week on Wednesday, members of the bureau discussed the findings of the audit with Casada at a hotel in Franklin, a location chosen as to better adhere to social distancing guidelines.
In a message to the Home Page, Casada said that the discrepancies in his campaign finance reporting were due to a misunderstanding.
“The primary thing that I didn’t know — and I should have known — is that itemized receipts are what is required, not bank statements and canceled checks for record keeping,” Casada wrote.
Among the 299 expenses incurred by Casada’s PAC, 115 of them were labeled as food and beverages, with other expenses ranging from things like transportation to travel.
At the conclusion of the bureau’s meeting with Casada Wednesday, bureau members voted to take no action against the Williamson County representative regarding his campaign’s failure to accurately report its finances, and instead will vote on what action to take during its next meeting on July 8.
Casada’s Democratic challenger, Franklin resident Elizabeth Madeira, said that there was “no excuse for Glen’s failure to follow transparency and campaign finance rules.”
“You would think an 18 year incumbent, career politician who served in House leadership before his Republican colleagues gave him the boot would know the rules,” Madeira said. “Unfortunately, Glen time and again acts like the rules don’t apply to him.”
Williamson County voters will have their opportunity to cast their in Tennessee’s 63rd District on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Candidates include Casada, R-Franklin, Madeira, D-Franklin, and Bradley Fiscus, I-Franklin.
To register to vote, click here.
