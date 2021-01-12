With the U.S. House of Representatives poised to vote on impeachment Wednesday morning, Rep. Mark Green spoke out against the measure Tuesday evening on the grounds that it would only further sow division in what he called a "bitterly divided" nation.
Impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump
Shortly after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called on Vice President Mike Pence to remove Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment, accusing the president of having "incited an armed insurrection against America." Pelosi vowed to move forward with articles of impeachment were Pence to decline.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, Pence declined the request, writing in a letter to Pelosi that doing so would not be in "the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution," adding further that removing Trump "would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment."
A vote on impeachment is expected to commence Wednesday morning.
"Unity can only be achieved by focusing on where we find common ground"
"Our country just witnessed an unthinkable act of violence against our Capitol, and I’m grateful law enforcement continues to bring those who committed the crime to justice," Green said.
"Now is the time for this country to come together. Unity can only be achieved by focusing on where we find common ground instead of drawing new battle lines. Sadly, the efforts to impeach a President with only a week remaining in his term will only tear us further apart."
Green went on to reflect on 2020 as a whole, detailing further as to how "bitterly divided" he felt America had become.
"The rioting we’ve seen this past year - in cities across this country and at the Capitol - manifest that our nation is bitterly divided," Green said.
"Half the country has serious questions about the integrity of the election; the other half believes the President incited an insurrection. Some see hypocrisy and complete disdain from Washington; others see a fundamentally unjust system. Communities have been bitterly divided, and many have lost friends. It seems some have forgotten that we are all Americans."
Green ended his remarks with a call for Americans to "get off social media," and instead, to engage with their local communities.
"I urge all Americans to get off social media, and instead, talk with your neighbors, go to your house of worship, and call that family member you always argue with at Thanksgiving," Green said. "I hope President-elect Biden will ask his Congressional colleagues to work toward uniting the country instead of pursuing a rushed impeachment that will only deepen the wedge between us.”
For Trump to be impeached, a simple majority of U.S. House members would have to vote for the measure Wednesday morning. Some House Republicans are expected to join House Democrats on the vote to impeach. Were the House to pass the measure, articles of impeachment would then be sent to the U.S. Senate where they would require a two-thirds vote.
If passed in the Senate, which will not reconvene until Jan. 19 - a day before President-elect Joe Biden takes office - Trump would then be forcibly removed from office.
