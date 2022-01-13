On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to block President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate first proposed by his administration back in September, while still allowing the mandate to apply to health care workers.
U.S. Rep. Mark Green, who represents Williamson County as part of Tennessee's 7th District, called the ruling a "a win for the American people."
Path out of the Pandemic
Biden's COVID-19 action plan, also called the Path out of the Pandemic, saw his administration propose a sweeping number of policies to help curb the pandemic, with perhaps the most controversial being a vaccine mandate on all businesses with more than 100 employees.
That mandate would require every employee of businesses with more than 100 employees to either get vaccinated, or produce a negative COVID-19 test on a weekly basis.
The mandate would have been carried out by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the authority of which was immediately challenged by Republican leaders the country over.
Tennessee Republicans champion ruling
Among those to champion the ruling was Green, who released the following statement shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision:
"President Biden had no constitutional authority to mandate sweeping federal vaccine requirements," Green said. "Today's Supreme Court ruling protects the freedom of health care choice for millions of hard-working Americans. This is a win for the American people."
Sen. Bill Hagerty, who campaigned heavily in Williamson County ahead of the 2020 general elections, also laid praise onto the ruling, while still advocating for the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Private business owners and workers can breathe a little easier today following this decision from the Supreme Court," Hagerty said.
"This was a victory for the rule of law, serving as a constitutional check on an Administration that admitted lacking the authority to impose this mandate before doing so anyway for political purposes. I’ve encouraged Tennesseans to strongly consider getting the vaccine, but each person has the right to make that personal choice. This decision protects that right and countless jobs and livelihoods.”
