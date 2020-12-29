Rep. Mark Green, who represents Williamson County in the U.S. House of Representatives, voted against a bill on Monday that would see the $600 stimulus checks approved in a recent bill be increased to $2,000.
Green cited concerns over spending as to why he opposed the measure.
CASH Act
The Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help Act (CASH Act) is a standalone bill that would increase the $600 stimulus checks that were recently approved in the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill to $2,000.
The CASH Act was quickly drafted following President Donald Trump's call to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, and passed in the House Monday by a vote of 275-134. Breaking the vote down by party, Democrats voted 231-2 in favor of the bill, whereas Republicans voted 44-130 for the bill, with 21 abstaining.
Green was among those 130 House members who voted against the bill.
"Our children are the ones who will pay for this"
Green, who also voted against the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, said in a statement that his opposition to increasing stimulus checks to $2,000 lied in concerns over excessive government spending.
"Past generations have given their children a better America," Green said.
"Now House Democrats voted to break that contract and empty the treasury for his generation's gain. The push for $2,000 checks is selfish and irresponsible. Our children are the ones who will pay for this."
Green had previously told Fox Business that he was not opposed to standalone stimulus checks and extended unemployment, so it's unclear as to why Green voted against the CASH Act. Due to traveling on Tuesday, Green was unavailable for comment to clarify his reasoning for voting against the measure.
The CASH Act was sent to the Republican-controlled Senate on Tuesday where it will require 60 votes to pass. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a proposed quick passage of the bill, but did introduce his own bill which includes both increasing stimulus checks to $2,000 and repealing Section 230, which provides for extra liability protections for big tech companies.
The Senate will continue to discuss and debate the bill this week.
