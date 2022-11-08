Republican Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles will represent much of southern Davidson County in Congress after beating Democratic nominee Heidi Campbell, a Nashville state senator, in the 5th Congressional District on Tuesday.
Ogles declared victory and Campbell conceded the race shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
“We have a lot of work to do in Tennessee, that’s obvious," Campbell said.
Ogles’ win breaks a generations-long streak of Democratic control of the district, which until GOP-led redistricting this year included all of Davidson County. The new maps split Nashville into three congressional districts, with each favoring Republicans (though the 5th District seemed to be friendlier to Democrats than the 6th or 7th districts).
Former state House Speaker Beth Harwell, a Republican who challenged Ogles in the primary, said on NewsChannel 5 that Ogles did not ask her to campaign with him, adding that Campbell “ran a good campaign.”
Incumbent Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) opted to retire after the new maps were unveiled, calling the new district unwinnable.
Cooper said on NC5 that the redistricting “should never have happened.”
“You’re looking at the happiest man in America right now,” he added, noting that he plans to take a vacation once he leaves office in January.
Ogles is a former anti-tax lobbyist with Americans for Prosperity who opposes gay marriage and abortion rights. He said the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” and fought against COVID-19 prevention policies as Maury County mayor.
Ogles won a crowded and contentious Republican primary in August and kept relatively quiet until the final weeks of the general election. Campbell outraised and outspent Ogles during some parts of the campaign.
