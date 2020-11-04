Matt Masters contributed to this report.
The final results are in for the 2020 election in Williamson County, and the complete unofficial results show a Republican sweep in all races, as well as the election of two Thompson’s Station aldermen and four Fairview Commissioners.
Williamson County’s three Republican incumbents in the Tennessee House of Representatives - Brandon Ogles, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson - all went on to defeat their respective Democratic challengers; Sam Bledsoe, Elizabeth Madeira and Jenn Foley. Casada also defeated Brad Fiscus, who ran as an Independent.
“First and most importantly, it’s an honor and a privilege for 62% of the voters to send me back to Nashville, and I’m looking forward to getting back to work on transportation and broadband needs,” Casada said of his victory.
A major talking point of Casada’s two opponents was character, with both Madeira and Fiscus pointing to Casada’s resignation as Tennessee speaker of the house amid scandal. Casada said that ultimately, Williamson County voters “rejected” both Madeira and Fiscus’ attacks on his character.
“I was kind of shocked because I really felt like they questioned my integrity - I question their integrity,” Casada said. “It was an integrity issue, and I think the voters saw through that. It was just deception and they rejected it.”
In the race for the U.S. House representing Tennessee’s 7th District, Republican incumbent Mark Green went on to comfortably defeat his Democratic opponent Kiran Sreepada by well over twice the vote count.
Green told the Home Page that there was a lot he wanted to accomplish during his second term, but that a hurdle in seeing those goals through to the end would be the cooperation - or lack thereof, as Green suggested - of his Democratic colleagues.
“Our biggest focus is going to be to try to get the Democrats to work with us on rural health care - I worked in the business that served rural hospitals; I know how to save them, I know what we've got to do, we just have to get Nancy Pelosi to let us do it,” Green said.
“I've got two really strong bills that help save rural hospitals - both jobs and the health care in those communities - and she hasn't allowed them to be heard. So we'll just go and leverage some of the Democrats more and get those things done.”
Green also said there could be an even greater hurdle to accomplishing his legislative goals if Joe Biden were to win the presidency.
“We've also got to look at the debt, we got to look at infrastructure, we got to look at holding China accountable... I mean there's a ton to do, and hopefully in this next congress we'll get it done,” Green said.
“I'm a veteran, I get government health care - it's not the answer.”
Thompson’s Station voters went on to re-elect Vice Mayor Brian Stover, as well as elect a fresh face to the town’s leadership: Andrew Zinn.
“Just happy for another four years,” Stover said of his win. “Look forward to having Andrew Zinn on the board, looking forward to moving forward with our economic development plans of what we’re going to do in improving our infrastructure, and just working with the community.”
In a written statement to the Home Page, Zinn said he was “humbled and grateful” to the voters who selected him to serve as their leader and policy maker.
“From the start, we had a clear message for voters that we wanted to deliver strategic planning, fiscal responsibility, and high ethical standards to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen,” Zinn wrote.
“I also want to commend the other candidates. I believe we all worked hard this campaign, and while we may disagree on certain policy or philosophical issues, we all care deeply for our town and turned that passion into action.”
The city of Fairview also went on to elect Lisa Anderson, Brandon Butler, Scott Lucas and Rod Dawson to its Board of Commissioners.
If campaign contributions were any indicator, it was no surprise that President Donald Trump performed well among Williamson County voters, nabbing nearly twice as many votes as Joe Biden; 81,726 to his 43,140.
The U.S. Senate race, which was handily won by Republican Bill Hagerty over his Democratic opponent Marquita Bradshaw, mostly mirrored statewide results, though by slightly larger margins. In Williamson, Hagerty scored 85,842 against Bradshaw’s 37,292 votes, whereas statewide, Hagerty’s victory was less pronounced with his 1,827,650 versus her 1,034,759.
Turnout-wise, Williamson County shattered all previous records.
In total, 16,622 voters in Williamson took the polls on Election Day, which, combined with the early voting tally of 111,469, brings the total in-person vote count to 128,091.
The number of absentee ballots used in Williamson County also shattered records this election. In the county, the previous record for absentee ballots was 2,700. In the 2020 election, the county Election Commission received approximately 12,000 absentee ballots.
With 140,268 out of 165,939 registered voters in the county casting a ballot, this year’s election saw Williamson post an 84% voter turnout rate - the single highest rate ever recorded.
For comparison, the turnout rate for Williamson County was 72% in 2016, 71% in 2012, and 77% in 2008.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Williamson County Election Commission. The asterisk (*) indicates the candidate who won their respective race.
President
Donald Trump and Michael Pence, Republican / 81,726 votes
Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris, Democratic / 43,140 votes
Don Blankenship and William Mohr, Independent / 254 votes
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson, Independent / 80 votes
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker, Green / 108 votes
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy "Spike" Cohen, Libertarian / 1,391 votes
Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett, Independent / 33 votes
Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman, Independent / 29 votes
Kanye West and Michelle Tidball, Independent / 236 votes
United States Senate
*Bill Hagerty, Republican / 85,842 votes
Marquita Bradshaw, Democratic / 37,292 votes
Yomi "Fapas" Faparusi Sr., Independent / 577 votes
Jeffrey Alan Grunau, Independent / 128 votes
Ronnie Henley, Independent / 224 votes
G. Dean Hill, Independent / 123 votes
Steven Hooper, Independent / 286 votes
Aaron James, Independent / 154 votes
Elizabeth McLeod, Independent / 1,260 votes
Kacey Morgan, Independent / 92 votes
Eric William Stansberry, Independent / 18 votes
United States House of Representatives, District 7
*Mark Green, Republican / 86,733 votes
Kiran Sreepada, Democratic / 36,463 votes
Ronald Brown, Independent / 1,843 votes
Scott Anthony Vieira Jr, Independent / 629 votes
Tennessee House of Representatives, District 61
*Brandon Ogles, Republican / 25,422 votes
Sam Bledsoe, Democratic / 11,848 votes
Tennessee House of Representatives, District 63
*Glen Casada, Republican / 31,798 votes
Elizabeth Madeira, Democratic / 15,944 votes
Bradley Fiscus, Independent / 4,152 votes
Tennessee House of Representatives, District 65
*Sam Whitson, Republican / 25,408 votes
Jenn Foley, Democratic / 11,097 votes
City of Fairview Commissioner (voters selected three)
*Lisa Anderson / 2,493 votes
Derek Burks / 1,646 votes
*Brandon Butler / 2,360 votes
*Scott Lucas / 1,665 votes
Christopher McDonald / 894 votes
Debby Rainey / 1,080
City of Fairview Commissioner (voters selected one)
*Rod Dawson / 2,040 votes
Gregory DeWire / 1,707 votes
Thompson's Station Alderman (voters selected two)
Lauren Gaudioso / 1,577 votes
*Brian Stover / 1,874 votes
Rebecca Watson / 1,746 votes
*Andrew Zinn / 1,817 votes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.