People 70 years old and older can begin to register for the Williamson County Vaccine Waitlist starting Tuesday, Feb. 2.
According to a Williamson County Emergency Management Agency social media post, anyone in need of assistance with registration should call the county's public information line at (615)595-4880.
That line is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and as previously reported, the public information line aims to assist citizens with navigating vaccine scheduling, signing up for the vaccine waitlist, answering frequently asked questions and signing up for the county's vaccine alert system.
The Williamson Home Page also previously published everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in Williamson County.
