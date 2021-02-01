Williamson County Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

A Williamson County Health Department nurse holds a the first distributed vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine on Dec. 21, 2020. 

 Hamilton M Masters
People 70 years old and older can begin to register for the Williamson County Vaccine Waitlist starting Tuesday, Feb. 2.
 
According to a Williamson County Emergency Management Agency social media post, anyone in need of assistance with registration should call the county's public information line at (615)595-4880.
 
 
The Williamson Home Page also previously published everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in Williamson County.

