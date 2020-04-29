During the state’s daily COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee announced that close contact services such as barbershops and salons will be allowed to reopen on Wednesday, May 6.
“We know that for these businesses, things like masks are especially important because [of] the close contact that employees have with customers,” Lee said. “We’ll have guidance for these businesses before the end of the week, and we will be asking each of those businesses to take the Tennessee Pledge.”
Lee did not provide any additional details regarding the extent of which close contact services could reopen, but a follow up press release from Lee’s office did read that close contact services would “be able to reopen at limited capacity.”
As part of the state’s phased reopening, Tennessee has already seen restaurants reopen on Monday, and retail stores reopen on Wednesday.
Gyms are scheduled to be allowed to reopen across the state on Friday, with significant safety recommendations, including screening guests before entry.
It’s important to note that all of the safety recommendations from Lee’s administration are just that - recommendations, with no enforcement mechanism in place.
