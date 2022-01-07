Cold weather and continued hazardous road conditions have led to a decision by One Generation Away to cancel its food distribution efforts in Dickson this weekend.
The event was to kick off the Franklin-based nonprofit’s two-year disaster relief campaign for areas in and around Humphreys County that were impacted by major flooding events last year and recent tornadoes. The kickoff for food distribution in the Humphrey County area has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12.
Even though the kickoff has been postponed, OneGenAway founder and Executive Director Chris Whitney said efforts will remain front and center for the nonprofit and its volunteers
“These are our neighbors. They’re an hour to an hour and a half away, and this need is going to go on for years,” he said in a press release. “I feel like we have a responsibility to make sure we try to walk this journey with them as they recover.”
OneGenAway will have a couple more regular distributions later this month. More information can be found at www.OneGenAway.com.
