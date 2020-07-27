Conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity endorsed U.S. Senate hopeful Bill Hagerty last weekend.
"Send Bill Hagerty to the Senate, he supported Donald Trump in 2016 and has worked closely with him since," Hannity wrote in a social media post. "Bill is the only Trump conservative in the Tennessee Senate race. He has my total support."
The endorsement joins a list of other endorsements from prominent conservative figures, including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tom Cotton and President Donald Trump.
"I’m honored to have Sean Hannity’s endorsement," Hagerty said. "He’s been a leading conservative voice for decades, and I’m grateful he’s on Team Hagerty.”
Primary elections
Tennessee has an open primary system, allowing for any registered voter to vote in the primary election of their choosing, be it Republican, Democrat or otherwise.
The primary election in Tennessee will be held on Aug. 6, with early voting taking place between July 17-Aug. 1.
Those wanting to vote by mail must request an absentee ballot by July 30, and may request the absentee ballot online by clicking here.
The voter registration deadline was Tuesday, July 7. To see if you’re registered to vote, click here.
