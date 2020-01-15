With the Senate impeachment trial likely to begin next week, Sen. Marsha Blackburn has called on four U.S. senators to recuse themselves from the trial. Those four senators - Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet - were suggested by Blackburn to recuse themselves due to the four of them currently campaigning for the office of the presidency - something Blackburn argues could pose a conflict of interest.
“Tomorrow, one hundred United States Senators will be sworn in to serve in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump,” Blackburn said. “Four of those Senators must recuse themselves for their unparalleled political interest in seeing this President removed from office. These four Democrats cannot sit in judgment of the very President they seek to replace.”
Blackburn is not the first Republican to call for the same four senators to recuse themselves from the Senate impeachment trial. On Tuesday, Missouri State Rep. Jason Smith called for those same senators to recuse themselves as well, and further characterized the four as “four people [that are] trying to fire the president of the United States in the election process,” according to Newsweek.
“To participate in this trial would be a failure of the oath they took to be an ‘impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws,’” Blackburn continued. “Their presidential ambitions prohibit their ability to view this trial through an objective lens.”
Sanders, Warren, Klobuchar and Bennet could not be immediately reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.