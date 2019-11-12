With consumer drones reaching sales in the millions, it's likely that many Williamson County residents have had a live music or sporting event disturbed once or twice — be it at this year's Pilgrimage Music Fest in Franklin, or at the Graystone Quarry in Thompson's Station.
Beyond the distraction drones provide to sporting or music event goers, there are also growing concerns of drones being used for more nefarious purposes. Consumer-grade drones have already been used to carry illegal narcotics, have caused the White House to enter a security lock down and even injured civilians.
To ensure clear skies above venues in the future, both in Tennessee and across the country, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, along with Sens. Lamar Alexander and Ed Markey, have introduced the SONG Act.
An acronym for Stadiums Operating under New Guidance, the SONG Act will give "the Federal Aviation Administration the authority to issue temporary flight restrictions for concerts and other events held at stadiums across the country.“
"This is something that our entertainment community and sporting community in Tennessee brought to our attention — it will allow us to make certain that the airspace above venues are clear, and that Tennesseans are going to be protected as they attend these events," Blackburn told reporters on Tuesday. "Whether Tennesseans are going to a concert or a UT Vols football game, they should be able to enjoy the fun without worrying about unsafe skies."
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — the government body that regulates civil aviation in the United States — reports more than 700 instances of "hazardous or unauthorized" unnamed aircraft activity between April and June of this year - the most recent data for such reports. The FAA has also warned consumers against attaching weapons to drones, a move that could land violators with a fine of up to $25,000.
“Tennessee attracts thousands of people who visit our state each year for concerts or music festivals, such as the Country Music Association (CMA), fest, and Senator Blackburn’s legislation will help ensure these fans are safe and their privacy is protected,” Alexander said. “The SONG Act would allow the FAA to issue a temporary flight restriction for smaller aircraft and drones over stadiums for concerts or music festivals the same way the FAA currently does for sporting events.”
The local music industry showed support for the bill as well, with CMA CEO Sarah Trahern praising the piece of legislation in a statement.
"The safety of our fans and artists will always be our utmost concern,” Trahern said. “We are delighted that Senators Blackburn and Alexander are working to allow the FAA to extend the airspace restrictions currently available during live sporting events to also cover large live music events. We believe the safety of music fans is just as critical as that of sports fans. The CMA is grateful for their support.”
