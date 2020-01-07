Amid fears of rising U.S./Iran tensions after the targeted killing of Iran general Qasem Soleimani carried out early Friday morning, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said in a conference call with reporters Monday afternoon that she believes the targeted killing of Soleimani will "deescalate tensions in the region rather than escalate [them]."
"I think we all agree that the world is safer without [Soleimani] in it," Blackburn said. "The men and women of our Intelligence Community and our military community did such an incredible job with making certain that they found him, tracked him, and then they put those Hellfire missiles on those Reaper drones and the president gave the order for them to move forward with their work, and they eliminated him."
On Monday, hundreds of thousands of Iranians gathered at Iran's capital Tehran for Soleimani's funeral procession, which was reported by The Times of Israel to be the second largest funeral gathering since the death of Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989 — Khomeini being the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran and leader of the 1979 Iranian Revolution.
Both Soleimani's successor — Esmail Ghaani — and Iran President Hassan Rouhani have both since vowed revenge for the killing.
Despite the response from Iranian leadership and citizens, Blackburn maintained that the killing was the right choice, citing Soleimani's links to the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers, with the tipping point that resulted in President Donald Trump's order to have Soleimani killed being planned attacks against American military in Syria.
However, New York Times correspondent Rukmini Callimachi has reported that two U.S. officials briefed on the killing have considered the evidence linking Soleimani to those planned attacks to be "razor thin."
"The reason it is important that he be removed is because of the reign of terror that he has had for the past couple of decades," Blackburn said. "We know that he is responsible for the deaths of 603 Americans between 2003-2011. He has carried out attacks on six continents, and has tried attacks here in the United States. In 2011, he hired a Mexican drug cartel to blow up the Saudi ambassador to the U.S. at a restaurant that was very close to the White House."
"This is someone who is on the ground in Iraq, carrying out and planning to carry out attacks against our diplomats. They have shot our soldiers, they have humiliated our sailors, and we know what the Quds Force did: [It] was to create these EFPs (explosively formed penetrator, an explosive designed to penetrate armor) that account for nearly 20 percent of the combat deaths. It is important to remember that Iran is the world's largest state-sponsor of terrorism, and Soleimani was the mastermind."
In response to Soleimani's killing, as well as to the killing of Iraqi politician and military leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday to expel U.S. troops from the country. The U.S. Embassy in Iraq has also issued a statement to U.S. citizens in the country, urging them to "depart Iraq immediately" amid threats of repercussions.
