U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, who lives in Brentwood, has been picked by President Donald Trump to be featured as a speaker during the Republican Convention this week, according to an announcement made Sunday.
The four-day event, which will see more than 70 featured speakers, is scheduled for Monday through Thursday. Blackburn is scheduled to speak Wednesday night at some point after 8:30 p.m., following speeches from Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence.
Other notable speakers include former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who went on to support Bill Hagerty in the Tennessee race for U.S. Senate, Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Tom Cotton, who also endorsed Hagerty, and Sen. Rand Paul, who went on to endorse Hagerty's opponent, Manny Sethi.
The convention will conclude on Thursday, where at 8:30 p.m., Trump is scheduled to give his acceptance speech, accepting the nomination for the Republican candidate for president. Trump secured the 1,276 pledged delegates to clench the nomination on March 17 with little opposition.
For a full list of featured speakers, click here. To live stream the Republican Convention, click here, or tune in below.
