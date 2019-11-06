Since 2010, 14 rural hospitals have closed in the state of Tennessee, leaving at least 21 counties without immediate access to emergency care. With more than a dozen other rural hospitals in Tennessee struggling to stay afloat, many have attributed the hospital closures to the state’s failure to expand Medicaid, which according to the nonprofit organization Tennessee Justice Center, has seen Tennessee lose out on roughly $7 billion in federal healthcare funding - or approximately $3.8 million a day since 2014.
In an effort to combat the lack of healthcare coverage for Tennesseans who live in more rural areas, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee introduced a trio of bills back in August; the Rural America Health Corps Act, the Rural Health Innovation Act and the Telemedicine Across State Lines Act. On Tuesday, Blackburn spoke on the Senate Floor in Washington, urging her colleagues in the Senate to support the three bills, which she has collectively termed as a “rural health agenda.”
“I am taking the floor today to ask my colleagues for help in protecting the 20% of Americans who live in rural areas, and are in danger of losing, or have lost entirely, access to health care in their communities,” Blackburn said. “Since 2010, 118 rural hospitals have shut their doors. Fourteen of those facilities were in my home state of Tennessee. Medical practitioners are paying attention to this trend, and more often than not choose stability in the cities and suburbs over the uphill battle that comes with practicing medicine without access to the funding and modern resources many clinics take for granted.”
“As a result, rural patients are left to suffer through an illness or emergency, or sacrifice time, money, and mileage for even the chance of a diagnosis. The system is broken—but this year, I have been able to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pick up the pieces.”
The first of Blackburn’s bills - the Telemedicine Across State Lines Act - would set up grant programs to further incentivize the growth of telehealth programs. Telehealth refers to the practice of health-related services being conducted via telecommunication technologies, with one local example being Maury Regional’s recently released phone app that allows for on-demand consultations.
The second bill - the Rural Health Innovation Act - would introduce new grants to help transform existing healthcare centers, such as nursing homes, into urgent care walk-in clinics, with the ultimate goal of increasing the amount of urgent care facilities through the use of government funding incentives.
The third bill - the Rural America Health Corps Act - aims to tackle the problem of doctors and other medical personnel opting to work in cities as opposed to rural areas, with the former typically seeing better job security and higher-paying wages.
“The [Rural America Health Corps Act] creates a new student loan repayment program that doctors and other medical professionals can take advantage of,” Blackburn said. “In exchange for those loan payments, they will have to agree to serve for at least five years in a rural area with a health professional shortage—but the benefit comes tax-free.”
Currently, the Telehealth Across State Lines Act has no cosponsors, the Rural Health Innovation Act has one sponsor - Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Arkansas - and the Rural America Health Corps Act has four sponsors; Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin of Illinois, Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Democratic Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
“Mister President, I have spoken to rural communities all across Tennessee, and I will tell you that these bills don’t simply address a matter of convenience,” Blackburn said. “My fellow Tennesseans want my colleagues to know that they aren’t just frustrated with the long drives and unanswered questions. They’re worried that their child’s cough will turn into pneumonia before they’re allowed a full day off of work to drive to a pediatrician. They have no idea what they would do if they were diagnosed with an illness that requires continuous care.”
“They do, however, know what would probably happen if someone they love suffered a heart attack or other major emergency. But if these bills pass, they will no longer have to live with the knowledge that they have been abandoned by our healthcare system. I ask my colleagues to let these people know that someone is listening. Mister President, they can do so by cosponsoring Senate Bills 2406, 2408, and 2411.”
