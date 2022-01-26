Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will be retiring from the bench at the end of his term in June.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn vowed Wednesday to "not stand by" as President Joe Biden, according to Blackburn, "attempts to fill [the] courts with activist judges who are beholden to progressive interests."
Born in 1938, Breyer has served on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1994, and is one of the minority Supreme Court justices with a moderately liberal voting record. Breyer's reported departure will allow Biden his first opportunity to nominate a Supreme Court justice, who he had previously vowed would be a Black woman.
Blackburn, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, a committee that has jurisdiction of Supreme Court nominees, thanked Breyer in a statement Wednesday for his 27 years of service, but vowed to thoroughly vet whomever Biden's nomination may be.
“It is telling that the opportunity for President Biden to nominate a new justice will be right before an election when the President is already facing record-low approval ratings," Blackburn said.
"A majority of the country has lost confidence in his leadership, and he has proven incapable of serving as Commander in Chief. I will not stand by as President Biden attempts to fill our courts with activist judges who are beholden to progressive interests. I look forward to thoroughly vetting the nominee to see if they are a person of high character who will strictly interpret the Constitution and not make law from the bench.”
While Democrats currently have a narrow control of both houses of the U.S. Congress and the presidency, Republicans have a potential path to block Biden's nomination until after the 2022 midterms.
