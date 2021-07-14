In addition to Tennessee's traditional tax holiday that sees clothing, school supplies and computers be sold tax free in late July, Tennesseans can look forward to two new tax holidays later this month.
Sen. Jack Johnson, who represents Williamson County, urged citizens on Wednesday to take advantage of all three.
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Jul. 30, and ending on Sunday at 11:59 p.m., Aug. 1, the first sales tax holiday will see Tennesseans able to shop for school supplies, clothing, computers and other qualifying electronic devices completely tax free. The sales tax holiday applies to purchases both in-person and online, and has a few exceptions.
New to this year, Tennesseans will also be able to purchase food, food ingredients and prepared food tax free for a period of seven days.
Starting alongside Tennessee's traditional tax holiday on Jul. 30, the food tax holiday will be in effect through Thursday, Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m.
The second new tax holiday will see Tennesseans able to purchase gun safes and safety equipment tax free for an entire year, kicking off on Jul. 30 and ending on Jun. 30, 2022.
"Every year, the tax-free weekend helps families and teachers prepare for school by making school supplies more affordable,” Johnson said.
“This weekend is not only for students. All Tennesseans will be able to realize sales tax savings on key items such as clothing, shoes, computers and other supplies. This year, we have added another sales tax holiday to provide relief to all Tennesseans by extending a full week of no sales tax on food from both restaurants and grocery stores."
For a list of food items not exempt from sales tax during the week-long tax holiday, click here. For a list of gun safes and safety equipment not exempt from sales tax during the year-long tax holiday, click here.
