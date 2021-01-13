Shortly after President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time by the U.S. House Wednesday afternoon, Sen. Marsha Blackburn spoke out against the impeachment efforts on the grounds that they would only "further divide Americans and exacerbate tensions."
Additionally, freshman Sen. Bill Hagerty also spoke out against impeachment as a something that would "deepen partisan division."
Trump's second impeachment
On Wednesday, one week after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, House members voted 232-197 in favor of impeaching Trump on charges of incitement of insurrection. Ten Republicans voted in favor of the resolution, with four Republicans abstaining.
Whether Trump is convicted and removed from office will be up to the U.S. Senate, which is scheduled to reconvene on Jan. 19. In order to be convicted and removed from office, Senators will have to vote in favor of conviction by a two-thirds vote.
According to her statement released Wednesday afternoon, Blackburn appears to be against convicting Trump on those charges.
Blackburn's statement
“To persist with impeachment now, with just days to go in the current administration, will further divide Americans and exacerbate tensions,” Blackburn said. “Moving forward, it is my sincere hope Congress will work on a bipartisan basis to restore the confidence of the American people in our elections, and affirm our shared commitment to the rule of law.”
Trump's impeachment marks the first time in U.S. history a president has been impeached twice. Rep. Mark Green, who represents Williamson County as part of Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, also spoke out against impeachment, and voted against the measure on Wednesday.
Before the mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, Blackburn said she would vote against certifying Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden. She reversed that decision and voted to certify the election after the attack on the Capitol.
This story was updated on 1/13/21 to include Sen. Bill Hagerty's statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.