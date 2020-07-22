U.S. Senator and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz of Texas endorsed Manny Sethi on Wednesday, calling the Senate candidate a “conservative fighter.”
Cruz also announced that he would join Sethi in Mt. Juliet on Friday for a public townhall event.
“We need conservative fighters in the U.S. Senate that will stand up for our values - that's why I'm endorsing [Sethi] for U.S. Senate,” Cruz wrote in a statement.
“There’s a reason the Establishment’s throwing everything they’ve got at Dr. Manny these final days — he’s winning. I am urging Tennessee conservatives to stand up to the attacks, join me, and stand with Manny Sethi.”
The endorsement comes after a wave of attack ads have aired against both Sethi and his Republican opponent Bill Hagerty in what has become a heated race.
In a statement, Sethi said he was “honored” to have Cruz’s support, and that his self-proclaimed "political outsider" status was in large part why negative ads have been run against him.
“I’m so honored to have the support of Senator Ted Cruz along with conservative leaders like Senator Paul, Senator Jim DeMint, Mark Levin, Jeri Thompson, and so many others,” Sethi said. “It’s clear why the Establishment is attacking us - they’re afraid of conservatives winning.”
Sethi is an associate professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, director of Vanderbilt Orthopedic Institute Center for health policy, and is the founder of Healthy Tennessee, a nonprofit organization that promotes health education through providing free health screenings, holding educational summits and combating the ongoing opioid crisis.
Sethi is a second-generation immigrant, with his parents moving to Ohio from India before he was born. When he was four years old, Sethi’s parents moved to Hillsboro, Tennessee and became doctors, eventually inspiring Sethi to go into the medical field himself.
Primary elections
Tennessee has an open primary system, allowing for any registered voter to vote in the primary election of their choosing, be it Republican, Democrat or otherwise.
The primary election in Tennessee will be held on Aug. 6, with early voting taking place between July 17-Aug. 1.
Those wanting to vote by mail must request an absentee ballot by July 30, and may request the absentee ballot online by clicking here.
The voter registration deadline was Tuesday, July 7. To see if you’re registered to vote, click here.
