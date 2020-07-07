Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Bill Hagerty is holding a comfortable lead against his opponents in the upcoming Republican Primary election according to a new study conducted by the Republican research firm The Tarrance Group.
Published on July 1, the study shows the Senate hopeful with a 17-point lead ahead of his Republican opponents, with 46% of likely Republican voters indicating that they would vote for Hagerty against 29% that would vote for his next highest polling Republican opponent, Dr. Manny Sethi.
Furthermore, 5% of those surveyed said they would vote for George Flinn, 2% for other candidates and 18% were undecided.
Bill Hagerty
Hagerty previously served as Victory Chair for President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and later went on to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan. In April of 2020, Hagerty was also handpicked by Trump as a leading member of the Economic Revival Group.
Among the endorsements Hagerty has scored include those from former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, as well as from Trump.
Other key findings from the study
The study finds that Hagerty holds over 50% of support from four out of four categories it used to categorize polled Republican voters; voters 65 years-old and above, those who approve of Trump’s performance, those who are pro-life and those who get their news from Fox News.
Trump’s endorsement was also reported in the study to have been known by a majority of those polled, with 57% indicating they were aware of the endorsement. Among those aware of the endorsement, 58% of them had indicated that they would vote for Hagerty.
Also among those polled, 91% were aware of Hagerty, with 72% of those polled reported to “have a favorable impression of him.”
The study was conducted via telephone surveys with 651 likely Repiblican primary voters statewide, with responses gathered between June 28-30. The report lists the margin of error as 4% in 95 out of 100 cases.
Primary Elections
Tennessee has an open primary system, allowing for any registered voter to vote in the primary election of their choosing, be it Republican, Democrat or otherwise.
The primary election in Tennessee will be held on Aug. 6, with early voting taking place between July 17-Aug. 1. Those wishing to request an absentee ballot must do so by July 30.
The general election will be held on Nov. 3, with early voting taking place from Oct. 14-29.
The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, July 7. To see if you’re registered to vote, click here.
