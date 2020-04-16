As the American economy struggles through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the creation of the Task Force on the Re-Opening of America.
On Thursday, Senators Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander both shared that they had been selected by Trump to help lead those efforts.
During the early stages of the pandemic, Blackburn introduced legislation she said was designed to increase American manufacturing of pharmaceutical ingredients to offset the United States’ reliance on China for prescription drugs.
Blackburn also heavily advocated for the expansion of telehealth during the crisis, something that has seen widespread use by medical facilities as a means to limit exposure to COVID-19.
In a statement released Thursday, Blackburn noted the precision that would be required to safely re-open the U.S. economy.
“This pandemic is affecting Americans of all backgrounds, in every sector, and figuring out how we re-open our country requires a targeted approach,” Blackburn said in a statement. “I am grateful that President Trump has selected me to join that effort, and look forward to working with my colleagues to come up with a solution that serves the American people.”
Blackburn went on to praise Trump’s administration for its handling of the pandemic, saying his “resolve to defeat [COVID-19] has not wavered.
Alexander, who along with Blackburn cosponsored the CARES Act which saw the issuing of $1,200 to a majority of Americans this week, also shared his appreciation for the appointment to the task force, and wrote that the best way to contain COVID-19 was to “get back to work and back to school.”
“I was glad to be appointed to President [Trump’s] Economic Recovery Initiative,” Alexander wrote in a social media post. “The way to contain this disease and get back to work and back to school is to put politics aside and work together as fast as we can on new tests, new treatments, and new vaccines.”
(0) comments
