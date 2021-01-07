Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Brentwood resident, and freshman Sen. Bill Hagerty released a joint statement late Thursday night in which both senators condemned the violence that occurred Wednesday after the nation's capitol was breached during a pro-Trump rally.
“Yesterday was a shocking day of lawlessness," reads the statement. "We watched in horror as rioters breached the security of both Houses of Congress and inflicted significant property damage upon those historical halls."
Congressmen at the nation's Capitol were in session voting to certify the results of the Electoral College when protesters breached the Capitol building's walls, and were escorted to a safe and secure location - U.S. Rep. Mark Green being one of them, who recounted his experience with the Home Page during the chaos.
“Our Republic will rise above the chaos that ensued yesterday in the Capitol," the statement continues. "These violent assaults on our democratic processes threaten to unwind the fabric of this country. As Americans, we must unite in our commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law."
Late on Wednesday, congressmen reconvened inside the Capitol where they ultimately voted to certify the results of the Electoral College. Both Blackburn and Hagerty had previously planned to object to the certification of the election results, however, reversed course following the violence and instead voted in favor of certifying the results.
"We are grateful for the heroic law enforcement officials who helped restore peace, allowing us to complete our work," the statement reads.
"Last night we reconvened with our Senate colleagues to fulfill our constitutional duty to certify the 2020 election results and prepare for a peaceful transition of power. On January 20th, we will prove to the world that America is still the shining city on the hill.”
(0) comments
