On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate vote to indict President Donald Trump on charges of obstruction and abuse of power failed with a vote of 48 to 52. This result is far below the needed two-thirds threshold of 67 votes required to have Trump removed from office.
While the decision has spurred protests across the United States — as well as pro Trump demonstrations — both U.S. Senators from Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander, ultimately voted to acquit the president on both charges.
Since casting her vote, Blackburn released a statement criticizing Democrats for 'abusing' the constitution through their impeachment efforts.
"After reviewing the House evidence—28,000+ pages of documents plus testimony from 18 witnesses—and finally hearing from the President’s counsel, I voted to acquit President Trump," wrote Blackburn in a statement. "The Democrats abused our Constitution to impeach a duly elected President, and it’s time we move on and get back to work."
Alexander also released a statement on Wednesday, calling the Democrats' impeachment efforts "shallow, hurried and wholly partisan."
"The U.S. Senate has spent eleven long days considering this 'mountain' of evidence, the arguments of the House managers and the president’s lawyers, their answers to senators’ questions and the House record," Alexander wrote. "If this shallow, hurried and wholly partisan impeachment were to succeed, it would rip the country apart, pouring gasoline on the fire of cultural divisions that already exist. It would create the weapon of perpetual impeachment to be used against future presidents whenever the House of Representatives is of a different political party."
During the impeachment trial, Alexander reiterated his belief that even if the charges against Trump were true, "they don't meet the constitutions' treason, bribery or other high crimes or misdemeanors standard for impeachable offense."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.