A number of Williamson County Democratic Party members pulled petitions to run for local offices, with at least seven pulling within the past week.
On Monday, four Democrats pulled petitions to run for local offices; first-timers Jennifer Haile and Erin Crawford, as well as Courtenay Rogers and Kenneth Townsend, who ran in 2016 and 2018, respectively.
Last week, Johanna Carter, Andrew Becker and LaRhonda Williams also pulled petitions to run for local offices.
The deadline to file is Feb. 17.
Andrew Becker / County Clerk
A tutor and substitute teacher for Williamson County Schools, Becker is planning to run for the position of Williamson County Clerk. The role is currently held by Jeff Whidby, with former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada also vying for the role.
Johanna Carter / District 11 County Commissioner
Carter plans to run for the Williamson County Commission to unseat Republican Brian Beathard. Carter also would face Republican Sean Aiello in the race for the District 11 seat.
Erin Crawford / District 12 County Commissioner
A mother to a Page High School senior and Page Middle School 8th grader, Crawford plans to run to unseat Republican Steve Smith.
"Too many times I've shown up to vote in local elections without a candidate that reflects my heart and progressive values,” Crawford said. “I want to be that candidate for my like-minded neighbors and strengthen our shared ideals within the County Commission."
Crawford would also face Republicans Brian Clifford, John Dillon and Jennifer Swaim in the race for the District 12 seat.
Jennifer Haile / District 10 School Board Member
Haile plans to run for the Williamson County School Board to represent District 10, and would be facing Republican Guy Powell, with incumbent District 10 school board member Eric Welch having yet to file to run for reelection.
“As a Williamson County parent, I will ensure that all voices are heard and supported in our schools," Haile said.
Courtenay Rogers / District 10 County Commissioner
A U.S. Navy veteran and small business owner, Rogers plans to run to unseat Republican Commissioner Meghan Guffeee in a crowded race for the District 10 seat.
“Our children and teachers deserve a system that is fully funded and a county commission that remains focused on this key economic and social driver,” Rogers said.
Rogers would also be facing Republican candidates David Landrum and Ned Williams, as well as Democratic candidate James Townsend in the race for District 10.
Kenneth Townsend / District 10 County Commissioner
A pastor and former candidate for District 8 County Commissioner Townsend plans to join Rogers in the race to represent Williamson County's 10th District on the County Commission.
LaRhonda Williams / District 1 County Commissioner
Williams has served as a judicial commissioner for Williamson County as well as on the Williamson County Parks & Recreation Board, and last week pulled a petition to enter the race for District 1 County Commissioner.
“I appreciate the work our current county commissioner has done,” Williams said, “but it’s time for a fresh set of eyes and a new voice.”
Williams would be running against Republican incumbents Dwight Jones and Ricky Jones for the race for District 1.
