A severe thunderstorm moving across Middle Tennessee has led to multiple downed trees and power outages in Spring Hill.
As of 5:40 p.m., Kedron Road between Main Street and Old Kedron Road is down to one lane due to a downed tree. Trees have also been reported to be obstructing parts of Main Street and Port Royal Road.
Main St at Duplex Rd. #tspotter pic.twitter.com/LpGrl1y8C0— Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) May 3, 2020
Road closures will be reported as they come in on the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency website, which can be accessed by clicking here. Power outages across the city have also been reported, which can be viewed by clicking here.
The National Weather Service is forecasting storms to continue in Spring Hill until midnight, with a chance of “large hail and damaging winds.”
