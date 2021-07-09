Williamson County residents hoping for a weekend of fun in the sun might be disappointed to learn that a series of severe thunderstorms are forecast for the entirety of the weekend, including far into next week.
According to the National Weather Service, Friday will see a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures sitting around the high 80s and dropping to the low 70s later in the evening.
Saturday will see the chance of showers and thunderstorms increase to 50 percent, and are expected to remain throughout the duration of Saturday night. Sunday will see an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms, with gusts of wind reaching as fast as 25 miles per hour.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue Sunday night into Monday morning according to the NWS, with storms continuing throughout the day Monday with gusts of wind up to 20 miles per hour.
The NWS anticipates showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue through at least Thursday, July 15, setting the stage for a very wet and stormy week.
