The National Weather Service Nashville is warning of potential severe weather on Friday, which could bring thunderstorms and strong winds to Middle Tennessee.
According to an NWS social media post, the severe weather could impact the region, including Williamson County, on Friday afternoon and evening, with the potential of damaging winds, frequent lightning.
"Small hail, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out," the post reads.
NWS is urging residents to be weather-aware and have a plan for severe weather in advance.
Updated forecasts and weather alerts can be found here.
