Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, a new documentary released Friday on the streaming service Netflix, saw the pop/country icon drop some critical remarks of Sen. Marsha Blackburn, particularly for the senator’s outspoken support of President Donald Trump, as well as her past voting record.
During the 2018 midterm elections, then Senator Bob Corker announced his retirement, eventually leading Blackburn — then a member of the House of Representatives — facing off against Phil Bredesen, former governor of Tennessee. The 2018 Tennessee Senate race saw Swift, who until that point had shied away from expressing her political opinions openly, endorse Bredesen to her millions of followers on social media.
Despite Swift’s enormous influence, her endorsement wasn’t enough to lead Bredesen to victory, with Blackburn winning the election by more than 242,000 votes.
In the newly released documentary, video captured Swift in the moments leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, with one scene in particular showing her disdain for Blackburn.
“One of the things that outraged me so much is that she voted against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which tries to protect women from stalking, from date rape, from domestic violence,” Swift said. “And then obviously it’s a no for gay marriage, it’s a no for them to have any rights whatsoever.”
Swift’s comments about Blackburn’s voting history refer to a 2013 vote on S.47, the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. While Blackburn did vote against the final version of S.47 that would eventually become law, she did support an earlier draft authored by Republicans. Notable differences between the two were that in the Republican authored form of the bill, sexual orientation and gender protections were omitted.
During a moment record shortly after the 2018 midterm elections, which ultimately saw her endorsed candidate lose, Swift was seen in the documentary calling Blackburn “Trump in a wig,” along with other critical remarks.
“I can’t believe she gets to be the first female senator in Tennessee and she’s Trump in a wig,” Swift said. “She represents no female interests. She won by being a female applying to the kind of female males want us to be in a horrendous 1950s world.”
In a response made Thursday first reported by Variety, Blackburn seemed to extend an olive branch to Swift, calling her “an exceptionally gifted artist and songwriter,” and proposed working together in the future on legislation protecting artists from censorship and copyright theft
“On that note, I wish Taylor the best — she’s earned it,” Blackburn told Variety.
