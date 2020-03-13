The Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Nolensville Police Department are looking for a man who fled deputies and officers after a vehicle and foot pursuit near Sanford Road in Nolensville on Friday morning.
Matthew Zawacki, 22, is wanted by WCSO for the charges of simple possession, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and unlawful removal of license plate.
According to WCSO Public Information Officer Sharon Puckett said in an email that Zawacki also has an active warrant out of Coffee County for a suspended drivers license and a warrant for aggravated burglary out of Franklin County.
WCSO asks anyone with information about Zawacki's whereabouts to contact dispatch at (615)790-5550.
