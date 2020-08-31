The home at 5608 Ottershaw Court is equal parts elegance and class. Walking up to the custom designed French provincial home, you will be overwhelmed by its stateliness. It has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, one half bathroom and is approximately 6,538 square feet.
Key features of the home include:
- 10 foot ceilings
- Arched entryways
- Gourmet kitchen with oversized island, Sub-Zero appliances, new water system and more
- Lovely breakfast room and butler’s pantry
- Office doubles as a sixth bedroom
- Expansive terrace
- Extra storage throughout home
Inside, you will see gleaming hardwood flooring with a marble tile accent, a two-story ceiling, custom hanging chandelier with medallion and curved staircase leading to the upper level.
The dining room, which features a custom hanging chandelier and recessed lighting, is the perfect space for 8-10 guests. It also has convenient access to the kitchen through a swinging door.
The heart of the home is the living room with hardwood floors, built-in speakers, a fireplace with marble surround and an oversized, intricate mantle, built-in bookcase and an arched entry leading to the sunroom. The gorgeous sunroom overlooks the private terrace with fountain that backs up to common space with a walking trail.
The kitchen is decadent and functional. A few features include: recessed lighting, subway tile backsplash with custom inlay, oversized island with bar seating, appliance garage, serving countertop with glass paned display cabinets and wine rack and a staircase leading to the upper level.
Rounding out the main level are the owner’s suite and guest bedroom. The guest bedroom has an attached full bath. The lovely owner’s suite features custom, plush carpeting, crown molding, recessed lighting, gas log fireplace with decorative mantle, his and hers separate primary bathrooms, and his and her walk-in closets.
The upper level holds three additional bedrooms, a study, and large rec room with sculpted carpet, ceiling fans, a double window overlooking the patio and window seat and staircase leading to the garage.
This home is zoned for Percy Priest Elementary, John T. Moore Middle School and Hillsboro High School.
It is being listed at $1,395,000 by Andy Beasley of Brentview Realty. For more information on this home or to schedule a visit, please call Andy Beasley at 615-429-5345 or his office at 615-373-2814.
