The home at 1820 Burland Crescent is fresh and spacious. The open floor plan and unique designs aim to impress and provide functionality. It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and is 4,534 square feet.
A few key features of the home include:
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Private backyard
- Specialty beamed and trey ceilings
- Fully finished walk out/ daylight basement
- 1,000 square feet of unfinished storage space
Walking up to the gorgeous home, you will immediately notice its unique design, covered front porch and vibrant landscaping. Inside is equally stunning with gleaming hardwoods, grand dining room to the left and open family room straight ahead. The family room is the heart of the home with antique wood beamed ceilings, access to the back porch, a stone hearth and gas fireplace. Large windows throughout the main level provide lots of natural lighting.
The kitchen is light, bright and has every appliance needed for the perfect dream home. It features granite countertops, specialty lighting, large island with farmhouse sink, Thermador gas range, stone backsplash, and sunny breakfast room overlooking the private, wooded backyard.
The owner’s suite is comfortable, chic and spacious. Through a farmhouse style sliding door, the owner’s suite bath brings luxury and relaxation. It features double vanities, granite countertops, separate tub and walk in shower that are connected with a special beveled glass window, and walk in closet. Also included on the main floor are three additional bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The basement is functional and finished, perfect for an exercise space or rec room. It features a wet bar and access to the lovely backyard. The fifth and final bedroom, as well a bathroom, are also located on the basement level.
The home is zoned for Jordan Elementary School, Sunset Middle School and Nolensville High School.
It is being listed at $945,000 by Debbie Ballard with Kerr & Co. Realty. For more information on the home or to schedule a visit, call (615) 545-6800 (cell), or (615) 905-1408 (office.)
